Metro reducing bus service amid COVID-19 surge

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Metro is reducing its service due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the transit service tells us.

We’re told Route 1 (Westnedge) will run every half hour Monday through Friday between 5:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m; Route 9 (Gull), Route 13 (Burdick) and Route 16 (Lowell) will run hourly Monday through Saturday; and all Saturday routes will run every hour through 6:08 p.m. starting April 24.

Metro says the changes will take effect Monday, April 19.

“As a system, Metro is committed to providing safe, reliable public transportation,” says Executive Director Sean McBride, “but we also recognize that bus schedules may need to be adjusted to continue providing transit to those who need it the most without having large cuts in service.”

We’re told Metro Connect will still be in use for passengers who require essential transportation. Those hours are Monday through Saturday after 10 p.m. and Sundays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

