Meijer readies to administer large number of COVID-19 booster shots

(WXYZ) — Eligible patients can plan to head to Meijer to get their COVID-19 booster shots as the retailer announces they are readying to administer a high volume of the boosters.

Meijer says patients can get their booster shot at Meijer regardless of where they received their original vaccine series.

"We've come a long way these past 18 months, but in order to continue on that path and maintain our healthy communities, we encourage everyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 booster," said Rick Keyes, President & CEO of Meijer, in a press release. "Our Pharmacy Team worked diligently to vaccinate a very large number of people in a relatively short amount of time and is preparing to administer boosters for those who are eligible to take that next step."

According to a press release, patients who received their original vaccinations at Meijer will be sent a text before their timeframe reminding them to schedule a booster appointment. Other patients can text COVID to 75049 to schedule an appointment when they are eligible or walk into a Meijer pharmacy.

Meijer also reminds patients that they can get their flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

