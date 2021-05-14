Watch

Meijer keeps mask requirement in place at their stores

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 5:28 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 17:28:31-04

(WXYZ) — Meijer says they will still require masks in their stores, despite both the CDC and MDHHS revising their mask guidance.

The company released the following statement:

While we are aware of new CDC guidance, many state or local orders in the Meijer footprint remain in effect regarding masks. In order to help ensure the continued health and safety of all its team members and customers, Meijer continues to require face coverings by anyone entering a Meijer store or Meijer Express station at all locations, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one.

