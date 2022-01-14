MDHHS partners up with libraries to offer free COVID-19 at-home testing kits

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — MDHHS is partnering with Michigan libraries to give away free COVID-19 at-home testing kits.

According to a press release, nearly 5,500 testing kits were shipped to 18 libraries across the state.

"Testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus and we encourage residents to visit participating library locations to get their test kit," says MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

Additional kits will be shipped to sites in Calhoun, Clare, Newaygo, Oceana and Saginaw counties and the City of Detroit. The release states that each site so far has received 300 testing kits.

"This partnership is just one more tool to keep our school communities safe," says Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. "Along with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, mask-wearing and social distancing, take-home testing allows Michiganders easy access to testing."

Here is a list of the libraries participating: