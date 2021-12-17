MDHHS: Help overburdened health systems by choosing right place of care for medical needs

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials want residents to choose the right place of care for their medical needs to help reduce the burden on health care systems during the latest COVID-19 surge.

They also once again urged those who have not gotten vaccinated or boosted to do so as soon as possible.

“We all need to do our part to get vaccinated and boosted to keep ourselves, our families and our neighbors safe,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive at MDHHS. “In addition to getting vaccinated, it is important to maintain your routine medical care so that any potential illness gets detected early and can be much more manageable. We urge Michiganders to continue seeking medical care but avoid emergency departments unless they have a life-threatening condition. If you don’t have a primary care provider, now is a great time to find one through contact with your local health care system.”

Anyone with symptoms that may seem mild, like sniffles or a cough, should get tested for COVID-19.

MDHHS says to call a health care provider for a virtual or in-person appointment or visit an urgent care for:

Cold or flu

Sprains

Rashes or minor burns

Ear pain

Animal or insect bites

Allergies

A COVID-19 test

Calling 911 or visiting an emergency department would be appropriate for: