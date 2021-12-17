Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

MDHHS: Help overburdened health systems by choosing right place of care for medical needs

items.[0].image.alt
Elaine Thompson/AP
Registered nurse Andraya Zelle treats a patient in the COVID intensive care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Virus Outbreak Seattle Hospitals
Posted at 12:25 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 12:25:43-05

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials want residents to choose the right place of care for their medical needs to help reduce the burden on health care systems during the latest COVID-19 surge.

They also once again urged those who have not gotten vaccinated or boosted to do so as soon as possible.

“We all need to do our part to get vaccinated and boosted to keep ourselves, our families and our neighbors safe,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive at MDHHS. “In addition to getting vaccinated, it is important to maintain your routine medical care so that any potential illness gets detected early and can be much more manageable. We urge Michiganders to continue seeking medical care but avoid emergency departments unless they have a life-threatening condition. If you don’t have a primary care provider, now is a great time to find one through contact with your local health care system.”

Anyone with symptoms that may seem mild, like sniffles or a cough, should get tested for COVID-19.

MDHHS says to call a health care provider for a virtual or in-person appointment or visit an urgent care for:

  • Cold or flu 
  • Sprains 
  • Rashes or minor burns 
  • Ear pain 
  • Animal or insect bites 
  • Allergies 
  • A COVID-19 test 

Calling 911 or visiting an emergency department would be appropriate for:

  • Life-threatening medical conditions or emergencies such as a heart attack or stroke 
  • Choking 
  • Head injuries 
  • Severe burns 
  • Severe chest pain or pressure 
  • Broken bones 
  • Uncontrolled bleeding 
  • Severe respiratory distress 
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.