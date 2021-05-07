MDHHS ending enforcement of school quarantine guidelines

MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will no longer enforce the school quarantine guidelines that led to student who were in close contact to a person with COVID-19 to stay home.

The Kent County, Muskegon County, Ionia County, and Ottawa County Health Departments issued a joint statement Friday, revealing MDHHS advised local health departments across the state of the decision on May 5.

The health departments say they are not issuing any orders for school districts to comply with the guidelines at this time. The departments will continue to monitor the situations in each district and work with administrators on any necessary actions.

School employees are not impacted by the change, and will be required to isolate as required by existing epidemic rules.

Students will still be required to wear masks while in the classroom.

TRACK: Use FOX 17's interactive coronavirus map to track the latest numbers on the pandemic in West Michigan

In a statement to FOX 17, the Kent Intermediate School District says area superintendents learned about the change Friday. In a meeting with Kent County Health Department Administrative Health Officer Dr. Adam London told the district there will be new guidance next week on a county level about how schools should handle COVID cases in the classroom.

“The COVID-19 mitigation strategies our schools have implemented appear to be working,” said Kent ISD Superintendent Ron Koehler. “A more targeted approach with close contact quarantine in schools will dramatically reduce the potential for this disruption for the remainder of the school year and brings with it the promise of a more normal school year for 2021-22."

Rockford ending all tracing immediately:

In a letter to parents, Dr. Michael Shibler, Superintendent at Rockford Public Schools says the district will not quarantine students based on a close contact with a COVID-positive person while in school. Students who are ordered to quarantine by the county health department because of a close contact outside of the classroom will be denied entry into school until their quarantine ends.

Rockford schools will inform parents and guardians of any close contacts their student has with a COVID case.

Shilber went on to say that all students currently in isolation because of a school-based close contact will be eligible to return to the classroom on Monday, May 10.

Any students with symptoms must stay home, Shibler wrote.

READ: FOX 17's complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube