MDHHS announces Memorial Day closures for some COVID-19 facilities

Posted at 10:30 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 10:30:40-04

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says some of their COVID-19 facilities will be closed in honor of Memorial Day.

MDHHS says their offices, the COVID-19 Hotline, and some test sites will remain closed today in observance of the holiday. If you need a COVID-19 test, you can check the online for open facilities at the following link: https://www.solvhealth.com/search?cobrandedSrpLocation=MI

In a tweet, the department said if you have questions about COVID-19 you should email COVID19@michigan.gov and they will respond on Tuesday.

