Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Masks still required on public transportation, at airports despite lifting of restrictions in Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - Passengers wear protective gear to fend off coronavirus as they wait to go through a TSA security checkpoint, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at JFK airport in New York. The Transportation Security Administration says more than a million people went through airport security checkpoints for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Virus Outbreak New York Airports
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 12:37:23-04

MICHIGAN — Even though Michigan has lifted coronavirus restrictions in the state, masks are still required at airports and on public transportation because of federal guidelines.

The Transportation Security Administration requires masks to be worn throughout airports and onboard flights for everyone 2 and older.

This is in effect until at least Sept. 13, 2021.

Though the Centers for Disease Control recently announced that fully vaccinated individuals can safely travel, guidelines still require those doing so to wear a face mask, socially distance and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.

“The federal mask requirement throughout the transportation system seeks to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation,” said Darby LaJoye, the senior official performing the duties of the TSA administrator. “Right now, about half of all adults have at least one vaccination shot and masks remain an important tool in defeating this pandemic. We continue to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to evaluate the need for these directives and recognize the significant level of compliance thus far.”

Read the CDC’s full mask guidance for public transportation here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.