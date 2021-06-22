Masks still required on public transportation, at airports despite lifting of restrictions in Michigan

MICHIGAN — Even though Michigan has lifted coronavirus restrictions in the state, masks are still required at airports and on public transportation because of federal guidelines.

The Transportation Security Administration requires masks to be worn throughout airports and onboard flights for everyone 2 and older.

This is in effect until at least Sept. 13, 2021.

Though the Centers for Disease Control recently announced that fully vaccinated individuals can safely travel, guidelines still require those doing so to wear a face mask, socially distance and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.

“The federal mask requirement throughout the transportation system seeks to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation,” said Darby LaJoye, the senior official performing the duties of the TSA administrator. “Right now, about half of all adults have at least one vaccination shot and masks remain an important tool in defeating this pandemic. We continue to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to evaluate the need for these directives and recognize the significant level of compliance thus far.”

Read the CDC’s full mask guidance for public transportation here.