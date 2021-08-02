Mask guidance for vaccinated covers 46% of Mich. population

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nearly half of Michigan residents live in counties where the federal government is urging the fully vaccinated to wear masks in public indoor settings because transmission of the coronavirus is “high” or “substantial.”

The guidance affected 31 counties Monday — including large ones such as Oakland, Macomb and Ingham.

In West Michigan, Allegan, Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties are considered at high or substantial risk for transmission.

That's up from 10 mostly small, rural counties when the recommendations were issued last week.

The counties are home to over 4.5 million residents. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer doesn't plan to reinstate a mask requirement but has urged people to get vaccinated and be masked when inside and among groups.