Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Mary Free Bed ReCOVery unit reopens after rise in COVID-19 cases in Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
Mary Free Bed
MFB-COVID-Unit-001.jpg
Posted at 12:12 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 12:12:50-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed’s ReCOVery Unit is in operation for the third time because of the significant recent surge of COVID-19 patients in West Michigan hospitals.

The dedicated unit is for patients who need intensive inpatient rehabilitation and have recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Thursday.

This 11-bed unit is in a physically isolated area of Mary Free Bed’s main campus hospital. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention precautions and more are being followed.

MFB-COVID-Unit-002.jpg

Team members focus on cognition, deconditioning, respiratory function, neurologic injury and other conditions associated with the virus.

“We’re seeing younger patients on average than we treated last spring or fall,” said Dr. Ralph Wang, lead rehabilitation physician for the ReCOVery Unit. “With targeted therapy and a better understanding of the disease, we’re confident that rehabilitation will help bring about the best recovery possible.”

ReCOVery also offers outpatient services in-person and virtually to help patients recovering at home from COVID-19 symptoms, including those affected by persistent symptoms that last weeks or months after the infection has cleared – a condition some call “long haul COVID.”

Depending on each patient’s needs, teams include physical and occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, respiratory therapists, psychologists, pain specialists and nutritionists.

SEE MORE: CORONAVIRUS IN WEST MICHIGAN

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.