Livonia woman charged after allegedly stealing COVID-19 vaccine doses at TCF Center

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Prepared COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine syringes are seen at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois received about 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide. Most of the shots will be distributed to local health care centers for health care workers, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 1:04 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 13:04:49-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Livonia woman has been charged in connection with stealing two syringes of the Moderna COVID vaccine at TCF Center.

Prosecutors say that on March 15, Detroit police officers responded to the third floor for an alleged larceny. Saeedeh Elahi, 41, allegedly placed two syringes and two vaccination cards in her pocket.

Police sources say she would not answer questions and asked for an attorney.

“There is simply no excuse for this alleged conduct," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "This past year has been extremely stressful for everyone. There is some light at the end of the tunnel because of the various vaccines. State and local governments have been doing their level best to get vaccines to as many people as possible. This case should send a loud and clear message that this conduct is criminal and will be taken seriously."

Elahi has been charged with one count of Larceny in a Building.

Detroit City Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry told 7 Action News there are protocols in place for safekeeping the vaccine, including guards escorting it while taken to nursing stations, accounting of inventory, and balancing the records.

Elahi was a contract employee among some 200 working at the TCF Center.

