WATCH: Berrien County health officials give COVID-19 update

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Berrien County health officials gave an update on COVID-19 metrics and information on vaccinations Tuesday afternoon.

More than 48,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

We’re told the health department will continue to prioritize high-risk groups despite recent expansions in eligibility.

The BCHD says it will no longer maintain a waitlist to receive the vaccine, adding that they and Spectrum Health Lakeland have established self-scheduling tools online, which residents may use to schedule appointments.

County health officials urge residents to check their website and Spectrum Health Lakeland’s website for appointment availability. They say those without internet access may call the BCHD at 1-800-815-5485 or Spectrum Health Lakeland at 269-927-5100.

