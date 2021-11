LIVE at 11 a.m.: Spectrum Health holds COVID-19 briefing

Spectrum Health

Posted at 10:15 AM, Nov 16, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health officials will hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday morning. It comes amid rising hospitalization and case numbers across the state. RELATED: 'We are at capacity': Michigan hospitals seeing another rise in COVID-19 patients Watch the briefing here:

