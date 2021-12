LANSING, Mich. — Michigan public health leaders and doctors will give an update Friday morning on conditions inside the state's hospitals.

The state is seeing the highest number of hospitalizations since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and many hospitals are at or over capacity.

In addition, health officials confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of the virus Thursday night in Kent County.

