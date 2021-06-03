LIVE at 10:45 a.m.: House Oversight Committee hearing on nursing home deaths

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing Thursday morning on nursing home deaths in the state during the pandemic.

Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, is expected to testify.

The committee will examine how the state may have undercounted COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. The panel will also hear testimony on legislation prohibiting disciplinary action against a state employee for communicating with a member of the Legislature.

Watch it live here at 10:45 a.m.