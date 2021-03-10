WATCH: Whitmer gives update on COVID-19 response on pandemic's 1-year anniversary

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave an update on the state's pandemic response on the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 cases being identified in Michigan.

She also gave remarks honoring the nearly 16,000 people who have died of the coronavirus in the state and highlighted state programs and individuals's efforts over the past year.

A tribute video was also unveiled.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, also spoke.

Watch the news conference:

Michigan's test positivity rate was at 4.1% over the past week, up from 3.4% three-and-a-half weeks ago, Khaldun said.

Case rates are now at 114 cases per million and hospitalizations have also seen a slight increase, with a little more than 4% of inpatient beds being used to care for COVID-19 patients.

"Michiganders have by and large followed public health recommendations, wearing masks and washing hands and avoiding gatherings," Khaldun said. "Because of the work we have done together, we have fared much better than a lot of other states, bringing down our curve last spring and again this past fall."