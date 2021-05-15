Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark dropping outdoor mask requirements

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark no longer requires the use of masks in certain settings, the ballpark tells us.

The LMCU Ballpark says the new rules apply only for outdoor areas and seating, effective immediately.

We’re told masks should still be worn by those who have not been vaccinated when accessing indoor areas of the ballpark, including restrooms, suites and the Pepsi Stadium Club.

The ballpark advises that player-fan interaction is still not allowed, per Major League Baseball rules.

