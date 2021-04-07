Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Kalamazoo Public Library to close due to COVID-19, offers curbside service April 12

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
books file
Posted at 4:04 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 16:04:27-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Public Library has announced that all of its locations will be closed Thursday, April 8 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.

KPL says they will operate exclusively as a curbside service starting Monday, April 12, adding that all buildings will be closed to the general public until further notice.

We’re told curbside service will be available at all locations at the following times:

  • Central and Oshtemo: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Alma Powell, Eastwood and Washington Square: Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for more on KPL’s curbside service.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.