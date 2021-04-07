Kalamazoo Public Library to close due to COVID-19, offers curbside service April 12

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Public Library has announced that all of its locations will be closed Thursday, April 8 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.

KPL says they will operate exclusively as a curbside service starting Monday, April 12, adding that all buildings will be closed to the general public until further notice.

We’re told curbside service will be available at all locations at the following times:

Central and Oshtemo: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Alma Powell, Eastwood and Washington Square: Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for more on KPL’s curbside service.

