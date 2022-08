KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — COVID cases in Kalamazoo County have escalated back to a “high” community spread level.

Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services says it is recommended that all community members wear masks indoors and to be vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19.

Health experts advise residents to keep their distance from others and get tested if one is feeling sick. It’s also recommended to test before and after traveling, especially if at-risk individuals are attending gatherings.

