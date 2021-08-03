Kalamazoo, Calhoun Counties update COVID-19 health recommendations

WEST MICHIGAN — The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department says it recommends all residents to wear face masks indoors, including those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health department explains that Kalamazoo County has been categorized at a “substantial” transmission level, citing 55.5 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people last week.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department also encourages its citizens to wear face masks indoors as well as inside schools, telling us Calhoun County has been classified with a “substantial” transmission level for COVID-19 with 67.83 cases per 100,000 people.

Calhoun County officials also recommend receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to those who haven’t gotten it yet.

“Vaccination is the best way to prevent COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death,” says Medical Director Dr. William Nettleton. “Masking up indoors provides an additional layer of protection to reduce the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.”

