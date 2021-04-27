Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Judge hears arguments over virus tests for school athletes

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
covid19test.png
Posted at 12:59 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 12:59:08-04

DETROIT (AP) — Attorneys for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration are defending coronavirus tests for young athletes.

They told a judge Tuesday that state law gives the health director extraordinary power to respond to a pandemic.

A parent group called Let Them Play Michigan is seeking an injunction to stop weekly COVID-19 tests for school athletes, related quarantines and mask requirements.

The group argues that the policy must go through a formal rule-making procedure, a process that would take weeks or months.

More than 1,000 people at times watched Judge Michael Kelly hear arguments over Zoom.

There was no immediate decision.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.