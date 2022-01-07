John Ball Zoo's Amur tiger 'doing well' after COVID-19 infection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo officials say the 16-year-old Amur tiger that tested positive for COVID-19 is doing well and no longer has symptoms.

“Nika continues to do well and has been symptom-free since approximately five to seven days after her initials presentation,” said Dr. Ryan Colburn, the zoo’s veterinarian. “No other animals at John Ball Zoo have shown signs of or tested positive for SARS-COV2.”

Vaccinations have now been administered to animals at the zoo that are considered at higher risk of COVID-19 infection.

Nika will also continue to be monitored for viral shedding.