Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

John Ball Zoo's Amur tiger 'doing well' after COVID-19 infection

items.[0].image.alt
John Ball Zoo
JBZoo_AmurTiger_Nika.jpg
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 11:06:43-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo officials say the 16-year-old Amur tiger that tested positive for COVID-19 is doing well and no longer has symptoms.

“Nika continues to do well and has been symptom-free since approximately five to seven days after her initials presentation,” said Dr. Ryan Colburn, the zoo’s veterinarian. “No other animals at John Ball Zoo have shown signs of or tested positive for SARS-COV2.”

RELATED: Tiger at John Ball Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

Vaccinations have now been administered to animals at the zoo that are considered at higher risk of COVID-19 infection.

Nika will also continue to be monitored for viral shedding.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.