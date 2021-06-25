India sounds alarm over new COVID-19 variant

(WXYZ) — For weeks now, health officials have been concerned about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, which originated in India. Now comes word of yet another new COVID-19 strain that has mutated from the Delta variant.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus and how it has become the dominant strain in several countries.

Now, we have to keep our eye on another new COVID-19 strain. It’s being called Delta Plus because it is a mutation of the Delta variant. Officials in India are already raising concerns about the new strain. It is spreading fast in that nation and could be more infectious and cause more severe health problems than the other variants.

Specifically, there are three characteristics of the Delta Plus variant that have experts in India worried. First, it appears to be highly transmissible. Secondly, it has more capacity to attack lung cells. And finally, there is a possibility it is resistant to vaccines and the immunity that’s gained from having a previous infection.

In addition to India, the Delta Plus strain has been detected in eight countries, including the U.S.

Experts here aren’t sounding the alarm over the Delta Plus variant just yet. They want to learn more about this new strain. So far, the number of cases is low and more data and research are necessary to determine if Delta Plus is more threatening than the Delta variant.

Frankly, there’s more concern right now over the original Delta strain. It appears to spread faster than other variants, and it could become the dominant source of new infections in this country. That could lead to a new outbreak in the fall.

Of course, the best protection against COVID-19 and its variants is to get vaccinated. It’s also the best way to put this pandemic behind us.

