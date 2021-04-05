Here's what we know about the California COVID variants found in Michigan

(WXYZ) — While people may be more familiar with the B.1.1.7 variant from the UK or the P.1 variant from Brazil, there are two variants now in Michigan that are the most dominant variants currently found in California.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state as of March 31 has three confirmed cases of the B.1.427 variant (one in Jackson County, two in Washtenaw County) and three confirmed cases of the B.1.429 variant (one in Oakland County, one in Washtenaw County, one in Livingston County).

The B.1.427 and B.1.429 variants are classified as variants of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, the variants were first identified in California in February 2021 and were identified as variants of concern in March 2021.

The variants are believed to have about 20% increased transmission and, according to the California Department of Public Health, there is "significantly reduced efficacy of some antibody treatments."

The CDPH reports that B.1.427 and the B.1.429 strains are similar to one another, and that these two variants have been called the "West Coast Strain."

