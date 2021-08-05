Here are the Michigan counties included in the extended eviction moratorium

(WXYZ) — The Biden administration and CDC announced Tuesday that the eviction moratorium that ended July 31 would extend for an additional 60 days. This moratorium is for cities where there "high" and "substantial" increases in COVID-19 infections.

With cases in the state trending upward due to the Delta variant, several Michigan counties have been included in the moratorium, including Wayne County – Michigan's largest county.

Wayne County has been identified as an area under "substantial" threat for transmission of the virus, according to the CDC. Wednesday evening, the 36th District Court announced that effective immediately evictions will be halted.

"While there has been some confusion regarding transmission levels and whether the eviction moratorium applied to Wayne County, it is clear that the new eviction moratorium was intended to protect the citizens of Detroit and Wayne County," the release states.

Included in the extended moratorium are 43 other Michigan counties.

View the counties included in the eviction moratorium under either "high" or "standard" COVID transmission here.

