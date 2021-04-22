Health insurers extend no-cost COVID-19 testing, treatments, vaccines for patients

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has secured agreements with many of the state’s health insurers to extend commitments to waive out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and treatments.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services made the announcement in a news release Thursday.

These agreements cover more than 90% of the commercial health insurance market in Michigan.

“We are using every tool at our disposal to fight this global pandemic, and one way we are doing that is by ensuring that Michiganders have the coverage they need for COVID-19-related health expenses,” Whitmer said. “I’m grateful that so many of our Michigan health insurers have stepped up to make sure no Michigander has to worry about how they’ll pay for life-saving treatment, testing or vaccinations as we fight this pandemic.”

Consumers with individual and group health plans from certain companies will not be charged copays, deductibles and coinsurance for medically appropriate COVID-19-related treatment, including primary care visits, diagnostic testing, emergency room visits, ambulance services and approved medications and vaccines, according to DIFS.

Insurers who have agreed to waive cost-sharing in Michigan are: