Hamburger Mary's in Grand Rapids temporarily closes because of COVID-19

Posted at 11:56 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 11:56:12-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hamburger Mary’s in Grand Rapids is temporarily closing because of a lack of employees caused by COVID-19.

The restaurant announced the decision in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“The spike in covid causing lack of employees and the negative impact on sales makes it irresponsible for us financially to continue opening at this point,” the post said. “The staff and house cast have been made aware. We are sad but hopeful we can regroup and get the doors back open sooner than later. We are hoping this is truly a pause and nothing more!”

