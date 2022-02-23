GRPS to drop mask requirement next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) has announced that students, staff and guests will no longer be required to wear masks inside school buildings.

The mandate expiration takes effect Monday, Feb. 28.

The school district adds masks will still need to be worn on school buses and other public transportation.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to self-isolate for five days and can return to school on the sixth day (with masks recommended through day 10), GRPS says.

We’re told staff and families will still need to report positive COVID tests.

GRPS adds close contacts will not need to quarantine; however, the Kent County Health Department (KCHD) still recommends unvaccinated contacts to quarantine for 10 days.

“I want to thank you again for your patience, understanding, and support as we have navigated through this pandemic,” writes Superintendent Leadriane Roby, Ph.D. “This has been a long, difficult journey and I am so proud of how well our scholars, families, and staff have worked together throughout it all.”

The school district says mitigation protocols may be reinstated in the event that COVID-19 cases rise again.

