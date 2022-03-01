GRCC drops mask requirement as COVID cases plummet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) is dropping its mask mandate for students, staff and community members.

The school says masks are still optional, adding dispensers will still be made available to those who want them.

“We are not declaring victory over COVID. Not yet,” says President Bill Pink. “But we are in a better place, and we are entering a different phase, and adapting as we have done since March 2020. We will continue to work with the authorities and monitor the data and conditions.”

The news comes as Kent and Ottawa counties have been classified as below high-risk status.

Masks are still required on public transportation per federal regulations, GRCC tells us.

