Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

GRCC drops mask requirement as COVID cases plummet

Commencement Ceremony 2021 Saturday
Grand Rapids Community College
Commencement Ceremony Friday April 30, 2021 In Ford Fieldhouse on the campus of GRCC. © Photography by Steve Jessmore, Steve Jessmore Photography
Commencement Ceremony 2021 Saturday
Posted at 9:46 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 09:46:13-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) is dropping its mask mandate for students, staff and community members.

The school says masks are still optional, adding dispensers will still be made available to those who want them.

“We are not declaring victory over COVID. Not yet,” says President Bill Pink. “But we are in a better place, and we are entering a different phase, and adapting as we have done since March 2020. We will continue to work with the authorities and monitor the data and conditions.”

The news comes as Kent and Ottawa counties have been classified as below high-risk status.

READ MORE: MDHHS updates mask guidance, drops recommendation for masking in most public indoor spaces

Masks are still required on public transportation per federal regulations, GRCC tells us.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.