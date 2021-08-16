Grand Rapids Public Schools to require masks to start 2021-2022 school year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anyone inside a Grand Rapids Public Schools building will need to wear a mask to start this coming school year.

The district informed parents and students of the decision in an email on Monday.

The requirement impacts all people who enter a school building, regardless of vaccination status. The mask mandate goes into effect on August 17 and will be revisited on or before September 20.

The district says it was heavily influenced by the recommendation by MDHHS that anyone indoors should wear a mask.

