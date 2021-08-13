MDHHS updates COVID-19 school guidance, recommends universal masking for students, staff

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued updated guidance for schools, recommending universal masking for students, staff and visitors in the upcoming year.

The guidance reflects the recommendations from the CDC as using masks has proven to reduce transmission in school settings.

"We are committed to ensuring Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not yet be vaccinated," MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a release. "MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages. We continue to urge all eligible residents to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible as it is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic."

On top of universal masking, the MDHHS is recommending schools promote vaccination for eligible students, staff and families, and implement layered prevention measures.

Other CDC guidance includes three feet of physical distance within classrooms, improving ventilation, handwashing etiquette, contact tracing and cleaning once a day.

Layered prevention measures include having several different measures that help spread COVID-19.