Bronson Healthcare no longer allowing visitors due to COVID-19 surge

Jason Walsh/FOX 17
Multiple hospital systems this week said they're seeing an influx of COVID-19 patients more than ever before in the pandemic.
Bronson Methodist Hospital - Kalamazoo
Posted at 3:55 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 15:55:06-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson hospitals will no longer allow visitors beginning this weekend because of the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

The change is effective Saturday beginning at 8 a.m., according to a news release Friday.

Vaccination status will not be considered.

Exceptions will be made under limited circumstances, such as for birth and end of life situations.

Full visitor guidelines can be found here.

“Implementing these changes helps ensure we are doing everything we can to protect our staff, patients and the community,” Bronson Healthcare said in a statement. “We know this is difficult for patients and families, but it is necessary at this time. We will continue to actively monitor the situation with a goal of reinstating expanded visitation as soon as it is safe to do so.”

