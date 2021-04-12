Governor says she expects to extend COVID-19 workplace restrictions another 6 months

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the state will extend the current COVID-19 restrictions for workplaces by another 6 months.

The Governor made the statement Monday during a tour of a vaccine clinic at Eastern Michigan University, according to our sister station FOX 2 Detroit.

Whitmer cited the on-going surge in coronavirus cases across the state as a reason for the extension. The current restrictions require people to work from home when possible.

"I know that when we do extend them, which we will, people are going to think that that means they can't go to the office for another 6 months and that's not the case. By law, we have to give the second extension so that we've got some of the tools," Whitmer said.

The restrictions were due to expire on April 16.

Last Friday, the Governor said the state would not issue any new restrictions. She called vaccines the most important step in knocking out the pandemic.

