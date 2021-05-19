Gov. Whitmer planning to loosen more COVID-19 restrictions this week

(WXYZ) — Expect an announcement on COVID-19 restrictions soon, the governor's office said Wednesday.

Restrictions are expected to be relaxed this week, a spokesman for the governor confirmed.

View the full statement from the governor's office below:

We know that the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are the best way for people to protect themselves. That’s why Governor Whitmer originally launched the MI Vacc to Normal plan to encourage vaccinations and set a clear path back to normal. With the CDC recommending that fully vaccinated people can safely return to normal life, we feel confident that our state can begin taking even greater steps to get back to normal now that a majority of Michiganders have received their vaccine. I would expect an announcement in the coming days or week.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer be required to wear a mask or face covering indoors or outdoors, in accordance with updated CDC guidelines.

Under the updated MDHHS Gatherings and Mask Order, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.

After July 1, the broad indoor mask mandate will expire.

