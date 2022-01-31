Watch

Gov Whitmer announces 250,000 free COVID-19 tests through partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation

Tsafrir Abayov/AP
Ariel Kahana, 10, shows her COVID-19 Antigen test result, ahead of the first day of school, at her home in Moshav Talmey Yafe, Israel, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
At home covid test
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 13:26:45-05

LANSING, Mich. — A partnership between The Rockefeller Foundation and the state will ship 250,000 free COVID-19 tests to 50,000 households in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Monday.

Households in eligible ZIP codes in Berrien, Genesee, Kent, Macomb, Muskegon, Oakland, Saginaw and Wayne counties, and the city of Detroit are able to order one kit per household from the Project Act website.

According to Gov. Whitmer, each kit contains five tests and will arrive in Amazon packaging within one to two weeks of ordering.

Whitmer says Michigan has 250,000 tests, which will be made available to 50,000 households in this first phase of the program, with additional test availability anticipated in the future.

“Testing is critical to helping Michiganders protect themselves and their loved ones as we face the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am grateful to the Rockefeller Foundation and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for teaming up to deliver 250,000 tests to families in counties across the state. Earlier this month, we surged 300,000 tests to schools and other group settings too. Together, we can keep ourselves safe by testing, getting vaccinated and boosted, and wearing a mask in high-transmission areas.”

Michiganders look to order test will input their ZIP code to see if they live in a qualifying area. Those without access to the internet can contact the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 or contact 211 for assistance ordering tests.

The public-private public partnership program brings together five other state health departments in Arkansas, Illinois, Maine, New Mexico and Ohio along with test manufacturer iHealth, health technology company CareEvolution, and logistics provider and distribution leader Amazon.

