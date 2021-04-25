Watch

From scarcity to abundance: US faces calls to share vaccines

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — President Joe Biden has highlighted how the United States has administered 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine before his first 100 days in office. And he's signaled that it's time for the U.S. to begin sharing its surplus of doses.

The staggering inequality of vaccines is clear throughout the Americas, Africa and parts of Asia. China and Russia have aggressively pushed their homegrown vaccines around the world. But the U.S. just shared its first 4 million doses last month with Canada and Mexico.

Biden has said those countries would be targets for additional doses, and so too would countries in Central America where migrant families and unaccompanied children are fleeing for the U.S. border.

