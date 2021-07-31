Watch

Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases

Marta Lavandier/AP
Cars line up at Miami Dade College North campus' COVID-19 testing site, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Miami. Hospital admissions of coronavirus patients continue to soar in Florida with at least two areas in the state surpassing previous peaks reached during last summer's surge. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 16:56:22-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Federal health officials say Florida has reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic.

The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the U.S.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted mandatory mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and along with the Florida Legislature, has limited local officials’ ability to impose measures meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC figures on Saturday showed how quickly the number of cases is rising in the Sunshine State. Only a day earlier, Florida reported about 17,000 new daily cases.

