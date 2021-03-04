East Grand Rapids High School reports two more COVID cases

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids High School reports two more students with positive COVID-19 cases today.

The school is in communication with the Kent County Health Department to decide if the school will be shut down to prevent further contamination, according to EGRHS Principal Craig Weigel.

We’re told the school will be open through Friday, March 5 for the time being, and school-sponsored activities will proceed for those not currently in quarantine. The school says in-person learning will remain an option on Monday, March 8 unless expressed otherwise before then.

“Although we are continuing to offer in-person instruction, our instructional model of simulcasting in-person instruction to virtual students remains,” says Weigel. “With this model, any student may choose to attend their classes virtually.”

Weigel adds that families should email Caroline Kiel as soon as possible at ckiel@egrps.org with information on when their child will be in remote learning so that teachers can be informed in advance.

