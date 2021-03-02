Nine COVID-19 cases identified at EGRHS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to East Grand Rapids High School Principal Craig Weigel, 9 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified at EGRHS the past two days.

“The safety of our students is always our top priority. We will continue to employ all measures to protect their well-being. Please monitor your student for the onset of symptoms related to COVID-19 including fever, cough, difficulty breathing, headache, or new fatigue. If you note any change in the health of your child, please call your regular medical provider and have your child stay home from school.” Weigel said.

Due to state guidelines, when an individual is in close contact (less than six feet for longer than 15 minutes, either cumulative or consecutive) to a person with a confirmed COVID-19 case, they should self-quarantine away from others for 10 days.

“We are grateful for our parents and students who are getting tested when they develop possible COVID symptoms, staying home while awaiting results, and notifying the school when they learn of the positive results.” Said Weigel. “As a school community that prides itself on rallying together, I ask that we treat each other with grace, compassion, and understanding as we continue to navigate these challenging times. I urge each and everyone of you to give careful and selfless consideration to working together as families and a community as we navigate the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year amidst the continuing pandemic.”