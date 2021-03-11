Dr. Nandi’s top 5 COVID-19 precautions for the next six months

(WXYZ) — Life has not been the same since Michigan confirmed the first cases of the coronavirus one year ago.

It’s really been a rough year. So many people have had to deal with a rollercoaster of emotions like anxiety, fear, dread, and anger. Some folks have mourned the loss of friends or family. While others rejoiced when they or loved ones healed from COVID-19. Some were lucky, others were not. And that’s why pandemic precautions are number one on my list of what I’d like to see in the next six months.

No one has a crystal ball. No one knows how their body will respond to the virus. So people should continue to wear masks, avoid large crowds, social distance outside their personal bubble, and frequently wash hands.

Next, number two on my list that I'd like to see more of are vaccinations. I’ve been vaccinated, and so has my Mom. It’s not scary. So please don’t be afraid of potential side effects. And please do not fall prey to the numerous false claims that are out there either.

Now, third on my list - I highly recommend folks to maintain or schedule their health checkups. It’s important to see your doctor especially if you have chronic health conditions.

Next is number four – and that is to stay active or get moving. There are plenty of physical and mental health benefits that come with movement. Plus regular exercise also boosts your immune system.

And speaking of the immune system, that brings me to number 5 which is to eat more whole foods. Whole foods are packed with nutrients that feed the trillions of microbes - those tiny bugs - in your gut. And they can influence the immune system, making it healthier.

The latest report from the CDC found folks who had a healthy BMI – body mass index - had the lowest risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms. They defined a healthy BMI as being between 23.7 and 25.9.

But for the folks who were overweight, with a BMI of 25 to 29.2 – they had a 12% higher chance of needing mechanical ventilation. And that number jumped even higher for those who were severely obese, to 108% higher risk if their BMI was 45 or more.

Now I don’t want you to think that skinny is best. Because this report also found people who were underweight, with a BMI of 18.5 or less, had a 20% increased risk of being hospitalized.

Both spirituality and tribe are so important. Now when I say spirituality, that doesn’t necessarily mean religion. But it can. It’s mostly about the belief in anything greater than yourself. And when I talk about tribe, I’m talking about the people you care about the most. They’re there for you and you for them.

So when you have spirituality and tribe in your life, you have a sense of belonging, a sense of purpose. Which can play a huge role in getting well or staying well. You’ll be stronger, happier, and feel that you can do just about anything.

