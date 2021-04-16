Detroit Public Schools pause face-to-face instruction until May

DETROIT (WXYZ) — During a special school board meeting Thursday it was determined that Detroit Public Schools will keep face-to-face instruction on pause until at least the May school board meeting.

The pause will remain in place while the district continues to monitor COVID-19 infection rates.

However, teachers who want to go into the classroom to teach students will be allowed to do so, provided they have students whose families desire that type of instruction.

Learning Centers will open starting April 26 for ESE students and any student who need in-person support. Additionally, this will allow students who desire to take state tests to do so in the buildings.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.