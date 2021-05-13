Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says 2021 Detroit fireworks show will not have spectators

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says this year's Ford Fireworks display will not have spectators again this year.

Duggan revealed the news following a ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon. However, he said the official announcement will come from The Parade Company, which organizes the event.

The fireworks, which are scheduled for June 28, will be presented only on TV for a second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 edition of the fireworks were postponed in May 2020 from their original scheduled date and eventually held on August 31.

