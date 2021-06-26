Delta variant of COVID-19 detected in Ottawa County

OTTAWA CO., Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) yesterday announced a case of COVID-19 variant B.1.617.2, otherwise known as the Delta variant, was detected in Ottawa County.

The variant was detected in a vaccinated adult in their fifties, who has recently traveled within the United States, according to the County.

“This variant has caused a serious and deadly surge in India, where it was first identified,” said Marcia Mansaray, deputy health officer with Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH). “The SARS-CoV-2 virus behaves in unexpected ways so it is hard to predict what the impact of this variant will be here, but each opportunity for spread is another opportunity for the virus to mutate. We are still in a race between variants and vaccines. Unvaccinated people will be the most vulnerable.”

The OCDPH reminds everyone to still take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 to prevent the spread of illness whenever possible and urges those who haven’t already to get vaccinated.