Cyprus Orthodox archbishop suspends 12 unvaccinated priests

Michael Probst/AP
A crucifix is attached to the wall of the Cathedral in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. A commission releases its findings on the sexual abuse inside the Catholic Church in Germany on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Posted at 4:35 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 16:36:33-05

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The head of Cyprus' Orthodox Christian Church says he will suspend a dozen priests from his diocese because they refused to heed his call to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Archbishop Chrystostomos II told state broadcaster CyBC on Sunday that most of the priests are also theologians who have swayed some of the faithful not to get vaccinated.

The Archbishop called the insubordination “unheard of" and warned that the suspensions could be extended to six months or lead to the priests being defrocked.

He suggested that some of the unvaccinated priests may be emboldened to defy him because of his frail health. The archbishop has been vocal in his support for vaccinations for all the faithful.

