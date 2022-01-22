COVID rental assistance applications open for Grand Rapids residents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is reminding community members that help is available for those who struggled to pay rent during the pandemic.

If you fell behind on rent and/or utilities during the pandemic and need assistance, you can apply online today for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance. For the online application or in-person assistance, visit https://t.co/QQlZY9ZlM0. pic.twitter.com/sTiJbBBOa0 — City of Grand Rapids (@CityGrandRapids) January 21, 2022

Residents of the Grand Rapids area may apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube