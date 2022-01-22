Watch

COVID rental assistance applications open for Grand Rapids residents

Posted at 8:20 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 20:20:05-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is reminding community members that help is available for those who struggled to pay rent during the pandemic.

Residents of the Grand Rapids area may apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance here.

