Whitmer responds to President Biden delivering additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Today Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement in response to the White House announcement that more doses would be made available to Michigan next week.

“I’m so grateful to have a partner in the White House that has our backs here in Michigan. We know that the COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective at preventing COVID-19. These additional doses of the safe, effective vaccines will help us slow the spread of the virus, return to normalcy, and continue building our economy back better,” said Whitmer. “As we work closely with our state’s leading health experts to monitor COVID-19 trends, I’m asking Michiganders to double down on smart precautions. The pandemic is not yet behind us, but we’ve learned a tremendous amount about how to protect ourselves and our loved ones. We are moving forward with plans to ramp up testing for schools, businesses, nursing homes, and we recently surpassed four million doses of the vaccine in under four months. However, until we equitably vaccinate enough Michiganders 16 and up, everyone has to do their part. Wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance, and as soon as you are eligible, get the vaccine. There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re still in it. The only way out is forward and together. Let’s get it done.”

In next week’s shipment, the Biden Administration will increase the state’s direct allocation by 66,020 doses for a total of 620,040 vaccines, a weekly record high for Michigan according to the Office of Gov. Whitmer.