Whitmer joins midwestern governors in video urging COVID-19 vaccinations

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a video Friday in partnership with governors from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Minnesota urging residents to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

They also thanked those who have already done so.

“We’ve made incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19, thanks to everyone who has stepped up and gotten vaccinated,” Whitmer said. “Because of you, we are able to take steps towards a return to normalcy and enjoying the summer we have all been craving. That said, there is still more work to do. If you have not yet been vaccinated, please talk to a trusted health care provider about how the vaccine can keep you, your loved ones, your community and the most vulnerable among us safe.”

Vaccinated Michiganders can also win cash prizes and college scholarships through the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.

Announced Thursday, the lottery-style raffle gives vaccinated Michigan residents a chance to win $5 million in cash and a combined total of almost $500,000 in college scholarships.

As of Friday, the state has administered 9,024,741 vaccines, with 61.8% of residents 16 and older having received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

Watch the governors’ video here: