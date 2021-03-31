Whitmer increases state's vaccination goal to 100k shots per day

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday raised Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccination goal from 50,000 to 100,000 shots per day.

The new goal is based on the state’s successful efforts to expand equitable and efficient vaccine administration, a news release said.

Health officials have partnered with private and public organizations in communities across the state, and have seen continuous week-over-week increases in the number of vaccines allocated to Michigan.

For the past 38 days, the state has met or exceeded its original goal of administering 50,000 vaccinations per day.

As of Wednesday, Michigan has administered 4,207,102 vaccines, moving the state closer to its goal of equitably vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders 16 and older as soon as possible.

“Michigan is making great strides as our rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines continues ramping up,” Whitmer said. “The safe, effective vaccines are one of the best ways to protect you and your family from coronavirus, and they are essential to getting our country back to normal so we can hug our families, get back to work, send our kids to school and get together again.

“These new, higher vaccine targets are a testament to what we can do together, and we need to meet them so we can keep rebuilding our economy. Thanks to capable leadership at the national level, heroic efforts by frontline workers who are moving around the clock and the dedication of millions of Michiganders, we will put this pandemic behind us. I urge everyone to continue doing their part with masks, social distancing and hand washing, and when you are eligible, get your vaccine.”

In next week’s shipment, the Biden Administration will increase the state’s direct allocation by more than 66,000 doses, for a total of more than 620,000 vaccines – a weekly record high for Michigan.

This will include 147,800 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It also doesn’t include the additional doses being sent to federally partnered retail pharmacies across the country, including numerous locations in Michigan.

“The state is working hand-in-hand with health care systems, local health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers, primary care providers and others to get Michiganders vaccinated with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Providers have administered more than four million doses in just four months and we praise and appreciate their willingness to serve their communities, and are confident they will meet and exceed the new 100,000 shots per day goal.”

