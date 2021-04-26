West Michigan Vaccine Clinic accepting walk-ins on Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic, located at DeVos Place, will accept walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for anyone 18 or older who has not received a first vaccine dose.

Those aged 16 and 17 may also participate but will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, according to a news release Monday.

Anyone who participates will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Free parking is available at DeVos Place and at the Government Center Ramp across the street.

Anyone who wants to schedule a vaccine appointment in the future may do so online or by calling 833-734-0016.

SEE MORE: Walk-in COVID-19 vaccines now available at all Meijer locations

SEE MORE: CORONAVIRUS IN WEST MICHIGAN