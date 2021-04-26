Walk-in COVID-19 vaccines now available at all Meijer locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Walk-in COVID-19 vaccines are now available at all Meijer locations after its pharmacies crossed one million doses administered, according to a news release Monday.

Vaccine supplies have increased enough to allow walk-ins for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Every Meijer store will have at least 100 doses per week for customers to get the vaccine at their convenience.

Doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those interested in getting the vaccine can still register to get an appointment by texting COVID to 75049 or online here.

“The one million vaccine milestone is a tremendous achievement by our incredibly hard-working pharmacy teams,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “When the vaccine rollout began, we were focused on moving as quickly as possible to keep our communities safe. Achieving this number in just over three months is a true demonstration of the focus and tenacity of the Meijer team members involved in this important initiative.”

Meijer began the rollout of its vaccine clinics in mid-January after being named a Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner in Michigan.

SEE MORE: CORONAVIRUS IN WEST MICHIGAN